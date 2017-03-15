Construction Begins on Iran's Bushehr-2 Nuclear Power Plant- Rosatom

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran’s deal with Russia on the first stage of the Bushehr project, Bushehr 1, dates back to 1992. The first reactor was connected to the national electric grid in 2011 and reached full capacity in the following year.

"On March 14, 2017, the works at the building site of the Bushehr-2 NPP in the Islamic Republic of Iran started," the press release said.

The Bushehr 2 construction deal, which will initiate the construction and installation of a second and third reactor at the southern Iran site, was signed by Russia and Iran in November 2014. The deal also included the option of building six more reactors in the future.

The Bushehr NPP will include two power units with a Water-Water Energetic Reactor, VVER-1000, the initial version of which was developed in Russia in the 1960s. Currently, this type of reactor is the most widespread and popular in its series, with 34 such reactors operating all over the world.

In December 2016, Tehran transferred to Russia the first tranche to finance the building of the second stage of the Bushehr NPP.