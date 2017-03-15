Iraqi Forces to Attack Daesh Leader Once Location Provided by Intelligence

CAIRO (Sputnik) – According to the United States, the Daesh leader is alive but his whereabouts remain unknown.

"The intelligence is tracking the movements of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and as soon as we detect his exact location, we will immediately attack him, not hesitating a second. I cannot say whether this person is currently in Mosul or not, because it is a confidential information," Yahya Rasul Zubaidi said.

In December of 2016, the United States increased the reward for information on al-Baghdadi to $25 million.

Daesh has been ravaging Iraq and Syria since 2014. The terrorist group has overrun territory in both countries and has declared the city of Mosul in Iraq as the capital of the Daesh’s so-called caliphate.