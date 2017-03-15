Head of Syrian Gov't Delegation Blames Turkey for Absence of Opposition

© AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV FSA Delegation Representative Announces Resignation at Astana Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Turkey as one of the ceasefire guarantor state is responsible for the absence of the armed opposition at the third round of Astana talks on Syria and for impeding the whole process, head of Damascus delegation Bashar Jaafari said Wednesday.

"As you noted the third round of Astana and the concluding meeting ended without the delegation of the armed terrorist groups. Turkey as the guarantor state is responsible for impeding Astana process," Jaafari told reporters.

The first round of Astana talks on Syria brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran were held on January 23-24 and resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16, with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, encompassing Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

The third round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana will take place on March 14-15, with the consultations to be held on the first day and the plenary session to take place on Wednesday.