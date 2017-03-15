Explosion Hits Palace of Justice in Damascus, Multiple Casualties Reported

According to the report, an explosive device was activated in the building's lobby. Media reports suggested that the blast was caused by a suicide bomber.

According to preliminary information, the terrorist attack left at least 25 people dead and many others wounded, according to Syrian state-run SANA news agency.

The explosion took place four days after a deadly twin suicide blast in Damascus. On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.

