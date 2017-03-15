Palestine to Pay $4.5Mln to 550 Owners of Gaza Homes Destroyed by Israel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The money came through a grant from Kuwait, the minister said, as cited by the WAFA news agency.

© REUTERS/ Issam Rimawi/Pool/File White House Confirms Palestinian Leader Abbas to Meet With Trump in Washington

A total of 550 Palestinian families, whose houses were completely destroyed during the conflict, have already been informed that they will receive the grant, Hasayneh said, expressing gratitude to Kuwait for its support of Palestine.

On July 8, 2014, shortly after three Israeli teenagers were kidnapped and murdered by one of Hamas' cells, Israel launched Operation Protective Edge, which lasted through August 26, when the parties agreed on a ceasefire brokered by Egypt. According to the UN data, over 2,200 Palestinians were killed, including over 1,400 civilians, with 299 women and 551 children among them. Israel has confirmed the deaths of 67 of its soldiers, as well as six civilians.

