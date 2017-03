© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Astana Talks Participants Prepare Appeal to UN on Assistance in Palmyra Demining

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces established full control over the strategic Jabal Mustadira hills east of Palmyra, Lebanese television reported Wednesday.

The remaining Daesh (banned in Russia) fighters have been pushed out from Mustadira and nearby regions, according to the Al Manar broadcaster.

A gas field near Mustadira could serve as the Syrian troops' the next target, according to the TV station.