23:45 GMT +314 March 2017
    A man walks near damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria

    EU Looking for Partners in Mideast for Reconstruction of Syria After War

    The European Union wants to cooperate with Syrian neighboring states on the country’s reconstruction after the launch of political transition, a Joint Communication adopted on Tuesday by the EU high representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the European Commission said.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The bloc aims to engage with Syria's neighboring countries and the Arab International Financial Institutions in order to trigger the reconstruction process in the war-plagued state.

    "In preparation for a post-agreement phase, the EU will engage with Syria's neighboring countries, the Arab International Financial Institutions and other relevant third parties to discuss ways in which Syria's neighbors and regional actors can contribute to Syria's reconstruction as well as how a safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons could be supported," the document said.

    Authors of the document pointed out that the European Union’s engagement in the process of Syrian reconstruction would be possible only after the launch of the political process of reconciliation.

    "The EU has been clear that it will not be able to assist with the reconstruction of the country until a comprehensive, genuine and inclusive political transition is under way. EU engagement in reconstruction is therefore linked to a political solution to the conflict based on UNSCR 2254 and the Geneva Communique," the Joint Communication said.

    The document also said that preparation for EU engagement had to be started in advance "in order to be ready to act quickly and effectively at the appropriate moment."

    Some 80,000 Expected to Return to East Aleppo - ICRC Delegation to Syria
    The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, outlawed in Russia.

    The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

    Related:

    Reflections on Six Years of Conflict in Syria
    Iran Installs Intel Devices in Syria to Track Terrorists Movements – Minister
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia knows where to KICK them to. BUT ..OUR PARTNERs.
      They caused all that with the ASSAD MUST GO.
      And helped train in Turkey Qatar and more,. Saudi helped . U.S also funded. Now the KERRY'S stake holders that was the ones that FUNDED the mercenaries that killed raped all over.
      And now they want to reconstruct?
      NO.. Syria can do it by itself. SUE them ALL and they get FORCED to pay.
      Well U.S is SOLD LIKE PIGS, because U.S wanted to PROVE they with Israel in the ETHNIC CLEANSING of Palestine's.
