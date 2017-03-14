EU Looking for Partners in Mideast for Reconstruction of Syria After War

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The bloc aims to engage with Syria's neighboring countries and the Arab International Financial Institutions in order to trigger the reconstruction process in the war-plagued state.
"In preparation for a post-agreement phase, the EU will engage with Syria's neighboring countries, the Arab International Financial Institutions and other relevant third parties to discuss ways in which Syria's neighbors and regional actors can contribute to Syria's reconstruction as well as how a safe, voluntary and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced persons could be supported," the document said.
Authors of the document pointed out that the European Union’s engagement in the process of Syrian reconstruction would be possible only after the launch of the political process of reconciliation.
"The EU has been clear that it will not be able to assist with the reconstruction of the country until a comprehensive, genuine and inclusive political transition is under way. EU engagement in reconstruction is therefore linked to a political solution to the conflict based on UNSCR 2254 and the Geneva Communique," the Joint Communication said.
The document also said that preparation for EU engagement had to be started in advance "in order to be ready to act quickly and effectively at the appropriate moment."
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.
