22:14 GMT +314 March 2017
    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201

    'Terrorists Were on Our Roof': Iraqi Woman Reveals Details of Mosul Liberation

    Middle East
    011620

    An Iraqi woman from Mosul, Nur al Hadi, spoke to Sputnik Arabic in an interview sharing her story about the last month of life under Daesh rule before the operation to liberate the city commenced on October 17, 2016.

    Iraqi special forces take part in an operation against Islamic State militants in Kokjali, west of Mosul, Iraq November 2, 2016
    Number of Iraqis Fleeing Western Mosul Reaches Nearly 100,000
    According to Nur, her cousin was imprisoned by Daesh for smoking cigarettes. He told her that while in prison, a man came to them and kept saying that Daesh will lose Mosul as it had already lost Fallujah, which was a formidable fortress and the first stronghold of the terrorists in Iraq.

    “We were very surprised that this man who was Daesh himself told prisoners such things during his lectures on religion. The terrorists forced the prisoners to attend such lessons so that they could overcome their sinful habits,” Nur said.

    She further said that the citizens of Mosul all anticipated of the approaching freedom. All of the neighbors gathered in her house where there was a satellite dish to watch the news and see the progress of the Iraqi army.

    Satellite television had become a rarity because the terrorists destroyed any satellite dish that they came across.

    On November 1, 2016, Nur and her family finally heard the first sounds of battle raging outside Mosul between Daesh and the Iraqi forces.

    “The whistles of bullets and bomb explosions were heard all around. After 4 days a plane dropped a bomb on one of the houses on our street. Everyone ran outside because no one understood why the plane destroyed a civilian house,” Nur recalled.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) carry weapons during clashes with Daesh militants in frontline near university of Mosul, Iraq, January 13, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ahmed Saad
    Daesh's 'Morale is Very Low': Iraq Looks to Liberate Mosul in Nearest Future
    She said that the people in the house miraculously survived and later it was found out that the terrorists were using the roof of that house to launch missiles onto the oncoming Hummer vehicles which belonged to the Iraqi forces. This was a case of civilians being used as human shields.

    “After this incident many residents of our district decided to flee. We decided to do the same and went back home to take some of our things. But as we approached our front door we saw that it had been broken in. We realized that the terrorists were inside our house and were on our roof but fortunately they did not fire at the army otherwise our house would have also been destroyed,” Nur said.

    She together with her family had to stay at their relative’s house for some time while the battle ragged close to her house.

    The operation to recapture Mosul, a key stronghold of Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas.

