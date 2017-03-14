Register
19:12 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Participants in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana

    Putting Out the Flames of War in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shaikhinov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 25221

    The third round of talks on Syrian settlement kicked off in the Kazakh capital Astana on Tuesday with a bilateral meeting between the UN and Russian delegations, Sputnik reported on Tuesday.

    The historical architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria
    © Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin
    Astana Talks Participants Prepare Appeal to UN on Assistance in Palmyra Demining
    A plenary meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. Meanwhile, members of the armed Syrian opposition who participated in the two previous rounds have refused to attend, which could drag out the talks.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Abdullah Ağar, a former Turkish commando and an expert in counterterrorism operations, commented on the prospects of the Astana talks.

    “The talks in Astana are crucial for Syrian settlement as they make it possible to single out and solve a wealth of issues pertaining to the crisis. They also minimize the risk of a deadlock in Geneva,” Abdullah Ağar said.

    He added, however, that the participants of the Astana talks should avoid concentrating too much on the political aspects of the matter.

    “The opposition delegation prefers to focus on the military and humanitarian sides of the problem. There remain certain divisions regarding forced deportations and stricter control over and monitoring of the ceasefire regime,” Ağar told Sputnik Turkey.

    Army of Islam official Mohammed Alloush, gets in to a car heading to a meeting with the opposition's High Negotiations Committee, in Geneva, Switzerland. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Bassem Mroue
    Syria Armed Opposition Delegation Head Confirms Decision Not to Take Part in Astana Talks
    He added that if all representatives of the conflicting sides in Syrian joined Astana talks between the Syrian government and the opposition, a solid framework for the Geneva peace process would be provided.

    “However, the Geneva talks should be started only after all the loose ends have been tied up in Astana,” Abdullah Ağar emphasized.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Khalaf al-Muftah, the head of cultural and media affairs at Syria’s ruling Baath party, said that the format of the Astana talks was preferable to the one in Geneva because it was more effective in “putting out the flames of war.”

    “I believe that the Astana-1 and Astana-2 meetings hold the key to a lasting settlement because they look at the core of the problem, which is terrorism,” he said.

    “Geneva is more about a political settlement, while Astana is doing a better job putting out the flames of war,” Khalaf al-Muftah emphasized.

    He pointed to the participants’ different understanding of the nature of the Syrian crisis as the main downside of the Geneva talks.

    “We say that the crisis is about terrorism, which must be rooted out, while they see it as the crisis of the [Damascus] regime,” he said adding that the opposition used terrorism as a shortcut to seizing power.

    Participants in the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shaikhinov
    Reasons Behind Syrian Opposition Skipping Astana Talks Not Convincing - Lavrov
    The first round of Astana talks on Syria brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran were held on January 23-24 and resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

    The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16, with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, comprising Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

    Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with government forces loyal to President Bashar Assad fighting a number of opposition factions and extremist groups.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia, Iran, Turkey Holding Consultations at Astana Talks on Syria
    Kremlin Aware of Challenges to Astana Talks on Syria
    Tags:
    terrorism, conflicting views, opposition, settlement talks, Baath party, Bashar Assad, Khalaf al-Muftah, Abdullah Ağar, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok