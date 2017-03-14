No Conflict Between Tehran, Moscow Over Hamadan Airbase - Iranian Ambassador

© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not to Discuss With Iran Use of Hamadan Base

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation around the use of Iranian Hamadan airbase by Russian warplanes has been misinterpreted, Iran and Russia continue close cooperation in fight against terrorists in Syria, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said Tuesday.

"There split opinions in every society…What happened, I think, was largely misinterpreted," Sanaei said during a Moscow-Tehran video-conference call organized by RIA Novosti.

"Iran-Russia cooperation on actions in the Middle East continues, and we don't have a serious conflict here," Sanaei stressed.

On August 16, Russia used Iran’s Hamadan base amid anti-terror operations in Syria to carry out airstrikes against Daesh and al-Nusra Front (both organizations are banned in Russia) terrorists. On August 18, the Russian planes left Iran.

However, the announcement by the Russian Defense Ministry of the use of Iranian airbase to carry out strikes on a third country fuels an apparent controversy between Moscow and Tehran.