First Group of Militants to Leave Last Bastion in Syria's Homs on March 18

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The al-Waer neighborhood of Homs hosts some 75,000 residents, and has been unde seige by government forces since 2013.

"The compilation of names of militants and their families, who agreed to leave al-Waer neighborhood in Homs starts today in line with an agreement reached on Monday between the Syrian authorities and militants groups with Russia's mediation as the guarantor," al-Manar said.

"The first group of militants is scheduled to leave on Saturday, March 18, after the list of names is published," the TV channel said.