16:10 GMT +314 March 2017
    The historical architectural complex of Ancient Palmyra in Homs Governorate, Syria

    Syria Talks Members Preparing Doc on Int'l Cooperation on Demining Palmyra

    Middle East
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (126)
    The participants of the ongoing round of talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Astana are preparing for adoption a document on international cooperation in demining the historic city of Palmyra, which does not require participation of the opposition, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

    ASTANA, March 14 (Sputnik) — Recently, Russia decided to send a demining squad to liberated Palmyra.

    "The document on demining Palmyra is being prepared for adoption. But we still do not know what the reaction of the Turkish delegation on it is going to be … It does not require the participation of the Syrian armed opposition," the source said.

    A Syrian national flag flutters as the ruins of the historic city of Palmyra are seen in the background, in Homs Governorate, Syria April 1, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    With Peace Restored in Post-Daesh Palmyra, What’s Next for the Syrian Army?
    On March 2, the Syrian army backed by the Russian military aircraft operating in Syria regained control over Palmyra.

    Daesh first captured Palmyra in May 2015. In the ten months that followed, the brutal group, notorious for destroying pre-Islamic cultural heritage sites, leveled the Temple of Bel, the Temple of Baalshamin, the Monumental Arch and several tomb towers. Some of the priceless artifacts on display at a local museum were smashed or defaced.

    The Syrian Arab Army, assisted by Russian warplanes and its allies took Palmyra under control on March 27, 2016, but lost it on December 11.  However, the jihadists later succeeded to drive out the Syrian government forces in December 2016 after a large-scale offensive.

      avatar
      cast235
      Russia have the gear and expertise. Why allow anyone else to create a new mess? And they will try to gain leadership to take over that negotiations. Don't be NAIVE.. Don't share with ENEMIES. Specially NATO or any members.
