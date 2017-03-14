Casualties Feared in Car Bomb Explosion in Syria's Homs Amid Ceasefire

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The explosion took place in the Wadi Dahab neighborhood in southern Homs, according to the source.

On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack. The ministry also formed a special investigation commission to probe the attack in Damascus.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.