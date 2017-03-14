Mosul Humanitarian Situation Rather Concerning - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —The humanitarian situation in the Iraqi city of Mosul is rather concerning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"The scenes from Mosul which any unbiased observer can see should convince of the need to assess the situation as rather worrying," Lavrov told a press conference.

Daesh gained a presence in Libya in the turmoil following the 2011 overthrow of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country has been mired in a civil war since 2014.