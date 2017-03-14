Register
11:37 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian navy fires a Mehrab missile during the Velayat-90 naval wargames in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (file)

    Iran Uses Naval Cooperation to Boost Ties With Russia Amid Sanctions

    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 41350

    Iran is looking for closer “good and constructive” cooperation with Russia on the high seas, Mohsen Sheidayee, the commander of an Iranian naval flotilla currently on a friendly visit in the Russian Caspian port of Makhachkala, said in an interview with Sputnik.

    Iranian Navy boats take part in maneuvers during the Velayat-90 navy exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (File)
    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / JAMEJAM ONLINE
    Iranian Flotilla Arrives in Russian Southern Port of Makhachkala- Russian Defense Ministry
    “We are here to strengthen good and constructive interaction with Russia with a focus on safeguarding peace. We are proud that we managed to turn threats into opportunities during the sanctions period,” Captain Sheidayee told Sputnik Persian.

    Interviewed by Sputnik, Russian and Iranian military experts agreed that the Caspian Sea would be the main area of naval cooperation between Russia and Iran.

    Vladislav Shurygin, deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper Zavtra, said that this cooperation could be at least two-pronged to include joint naval drills in the Caspian and friendly visits to each other’s ports.

    “Because Russia and Iran are Caspian nations we are bound to work together. Our countries have no territorial claims to each other, no conflict zones, therefore we can ensure peace and security in the Caspian region,” Shurygin said.

    He added that Russia and Iran could hold joint naval drills, protect Caspian bio resources and maintain humanitarian contacts.

    “Also, because we have no conflict zones between us, we have our naval ships making regular visit to each other’s ports,” Shurygin noted.

    Mahmoud Shoori, director of Iran’s Eurasian Cooperation Council, said that close cooperation between Iranian and Russian Navies could be a guarantor of peace, stability and security on the Caspian Sea.

    “Iran and Russia have a history of successful cooperation in the Caspian with joint naval exercises and friendly calls at each other’s ports. The Iranian and Russian Navies are the strongest on the Caspian Sea and this is also a major deterrent against outside threats and regional tensions,” Mahmoud Shoori said.

    He added that such naval cooperation would make Iran and Russia guarantors of peace, stability and security in the region and would safeguard against any outside aggression.

    “Our cooperation could be very efficient and constructive because we have a history of successful joint naval drills, bilateral exchanges and personnel training,” Mahmoud Shoori emphasized.

    A flotilla of Iranian ships arrived on an unofficial visit at the Russian port city of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea on March 9.

    This was the third visit of the Iranian Navy to the Russian naval bases since 2013. In June 2013 and October 2015, Iranian naval ships visited the port of Astrakhan.

    Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari (L), commander of the Iranian navy, stands under portraits of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini (L) during a press conference at the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus on February 28, 2011
    © AFP 2017/ LOUAI BESHARA
    Iran to Hold Joint Navy Drills With Russia - Iranian Naval Commander
    The two countries stepped up their military cooperation in 2015 after Iran reached a deal with six world powers to scale back its nuclear research in exchange for an easing of sanctions against it.

    The agreement resulted in a partial lifting of the UN arms embargo, allowing weapons to be sold to the Islamic Republic, provided they are reviewed by the United Nations on a case-by-case basis.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Iran Negotiating Purchase of Navy Equipment From Russia
    Iran to Hold Joint Navy Drills With Russia - Iranian Naval Commander
    Iran to Float Brand New Destroyer - Navy Commander
    Tags:
    personnel training, bilateral visits, safeguarding peace, joint drills, naval cooperation, Eurasian Cooperation Council, Iranian Navy, Vladislav Shurygin, Mahmoud Shoori, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok