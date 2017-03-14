Russia Delivers Over Seven Tonnes of Aid to Syria

© AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID Russia Builds Where US Destroyed

HMEIMIM (Sputnik) — The aid was delivered by two humanitarian missions. One took almost two tonnes of bread and 4.5 tonnes of other food items, as well as essentials such as blankets and bedding, to those in need in the Aleppo province, according to the statement.

Another mission delivered food and children's school accessories to Qatana in the Damascus province.

"Within last 24 hours, 3,340 citizens have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 7.7 tons," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The United Nations and its partners have also continued to offer food, medical, psychological and legal aid to Syria over the past day, the reconciliation center added, noting that work to restore damaged infrastructure and provide temporary shelter is also ongoing.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.