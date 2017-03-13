Iran May Grant Citizenship to Afghans Fighting in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mahallati's statement was released late on Sunday on Iranian conservative website Javanonline.
"According to Khamenei’s instructions, Iran will grant citizenship to Afghans fighting in Syria [as part of the Fatemiyoun Brigade]," Mahallati was quoted as saying by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.
In late January, the Human Rights Watch criticized Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps for recruiting thousands of undocumented Afghans to fight in Syria since November 2013.
