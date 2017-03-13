Explosion Hits Minibus in Afghanistan’s Kabul, One Killed, Four Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred near the 10th police district of Kabul between Taimani and Qala-e-Fatullah areas of the city, the Khaama Press media outlet reported.
The blast targeted a minibus of private company in Kabul, 1TV reporter says.https://t.co/CdFyCQnVqi #AFG pic.twitter.com/XCUbvjfkdx— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) 13 марта 2017 г.
تصاویری که در شبکۀهای اجتماعی منتشر شده نشان میدهند که یک عراده موتر کاستر هدف انفجار در شهر کابل بوده است. pic.twitter.com/X82xoT9V6B— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 13 марта 2017 г.
DETAILS: one killed, 4 injured in Kabul blast, according to health ministry. https://t.co/CdFyCQnVqi#AFG— 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) 13 марта 2017 г.
There is no information about the causes of the blast or casualties.
