Explosion Hits Minibus in Afghanistan’s Kabul, One Killed, Four Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The incident occurred near the 10th police district of Kabul between Taimani and Qala-e-Fatullah areas of the city, the Khaama Press media outlet reported.

تصاویری که در شبکۀ‌های اجتماعی منتشر شده نشان می‌دهند که یک عراده موتر کاستر هدف انفجار در شهر کابل بوده است. pic.twitter.com/X82xoT9V6B — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) 13 марта 2017 г.

​​There is no information about the causes of the blast or casualties.