Russia's RSB-Group Demined Plant in Libya on Country's Official Request - CEO

© REUTERS/ Russian Ministry of Defence Russia Will Send Deminers to Liberated Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, the Reuters news agency reported that the Russian firm RSB-group had completed a task of removing mines from an industrial facility near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. Commander of the operational headquarters of the Libyan Air Force Brig. Gen. Mohammed Manfour told Sputnik earlier in the day that Libya had no contracts with Russian private military companies.

"We are not a private military company and implemented a purely civilian contract in Libya which was related to demining a very important facility which was mined by ISIL [Daesh] terrorists," Krinitsyn said.

According to him, the operation was a success and the company is ready to work in Libya should it receive an official request.

"It is important to note that we do not engage in mercenarism and only work on the request of official representatives of the contracting state, the said operation in Libya was not an exception. We are ready to continue working there meeting all international norms should the Libyan side need our assistance again," Krinitsyn added.