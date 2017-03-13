Washington 'Unable to Maintain Military Presence' in Syria for Long

"Speaking about prospects, I don't think that Turkey or the United States will be able to maintain their dominance [in northern Syria]. This is due to many factors. The main reason is the resistance which could emerge if American and Turkish forces refuse to withdraw from the region after the war is over," he said.
"I think that America's military presence near Manbij and other cities is temporary. The United States will have to withdraw sooner or later since there are no grounds for them to be there," the analyst said. "Washington is trying to claim some of the achievement [in the fight against terrorism] as its own at the moment and improve its standing following a series of setbacks that the US has suffered."
Maaribuni further commented on multilateral efforts aimed at liberating Raqqa, the so-called capital of Daesh's caliphate. The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are the primary force engaged in the operation aimed at pushing the militants out of the city, but the analyst suggested that the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) could also make a move towards the brutal group's key stronghold.
"If the SAA moves towards the city of al-Thawrah after the military operation in Maskanah is over, Damascus-led forces will be able to secure three of its air bases, namely Kuweires, Kashish and al-Thawrah. They will need them for air cover largely provided by attack helicopters. These tactics have been used in the eastern Aleppo province and around Palmyra," he explained.
Maaribuni suggested that the SAA "could find itself on the verge of the battle for Raqqa" if it has enough aerial support and uses artillery wisely.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US amnesia seem to have kicked in. If the US (israel) occupy any part ever so small in Syria, Hezbollah and SAA would gladly repeat what they did (in another constellation) in the 1983 Beirut barracks bombings. The Turks are,if possible, even more hated so yes, Syria will become a veritable hornets nest and grave yard for neo-ottoman and anglo-Zionist ambitions. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete After the daesh, Russia, Syria, and turkey are against the US and many terrorists groups, guarantees Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete useless yanks running around like headless chickens... who can take them seriously
