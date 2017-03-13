Register
    A picture taken on a boat of Libyan naval forces during a patrol shows a view of buildings, including abandoned Omar Khayyam hotel, in the port district in Libya's second city Benghazi on November 20, 2016

    Russian Private Military Company in Benghazi Hired by Cement Company, Not Army

    Middle East
    Specialists from a Russian private military company worked at a plant in Benghazi under a contract with a Libyan cement company, not with the Libyan armed forces, Libyan army’s spokesman Col. Ahmed Mismari told Sputnik on Monday.

    TOBRUK (Sputnik) — On Friday, the Reuters news agency alleged that the Russian firm RSB-group had completed the task of removing mines from an industrial facility near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi. Commander of the operational headquarters of the Libyan Air Force Brig. Gen. Mohammed Manfour told Sputnik earlier in the day that Libya had no contracts with Russian private military companies.

    "The Benghazi Cement Plant is a complex of factories situated in the city’s south in the al-Hawari district. The contract was signed with a Libyan cement company and not with the Libyan armed forces. The company has an agreement with an English insurance company, which demanded clearing the facility from mines, explosives and remnants of military operations," Mismari said.

    Moscow sights
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russia's Position in the Med Prompts One More Arab Country to Seek Moscow's Help
    The Libyan cement company is under the jurisdiction of the Libyan Industrial Ministry and has 12 factories across the country, the official added.

    The crisis in Libya started after the beginning of the civil war and the overthrow of the government of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. In 2015, Libya’s rival governments, the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress, signed the Skhirat peace agreement. However, there are still numerous differencies between Tripoli and the parliament elected in Tobruk in 2014 and controlling vast territories and oil infrastructure in the country's eastern part.

