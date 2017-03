© REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail Free Syrian Army Agrees to Cease Fire in al-Waer Region of Homs Province

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Armed opposition units remaining in Syria's Homs, in accordance with the agreement reached with the military, will have to leave the city stage by stage within 6-8 weeks, the province's governor Talal Barazi said Monday.

"The withdrawal of militants along with their families will be carried out in stages within six to eight weeks," Barazi said, confirming the reports about the achievement of the long-awaited agreement.

He said the part of the armed opposition, which does not want to use the presidential amnesty, will have the opportunity to go to the province of Idlib, which is controlled by extremist groups.