Majority of Aleppo to Receive Restored Water Supply in Upcoming Days - Governor

ALEPPO (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Syrian army regained control of the water tower in al-Khafsa, a village situated east of Aleppo, which had been under control of the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia.

"The restoration works have been launched immediately after the station was cleared of mines. We are sure that potable drinking water will be resupplied to our citizens' houses in the next few days," Diyab told reporters.

Since January 14, about 1.8 million of Aleppo's residents had been cut off from their main source of water after the seizure of al-Khafsa by Daesh. During their occupation, the militants blocked repair teams from accessing the facility.