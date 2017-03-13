Russia Delivers 3.2 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Civilians Over 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation delivered 3.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense ministry said on Monday in a news bulletin.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 8 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (6), Latakia (1), and Damascus (1)…. Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population has reached 3.2 tonnes," the bulletin read.

According to the ministry, 3,100 Syrian citizens received the humanitarian assistance provided by Russia.

The Defense Ministry said that in the meantime the United Nations had provided food, medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrian people as well as had continued to carry out reconstruction works of the infrastructure and to supply citizens with temporary accommodation.

Syrian residents are in dire need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (Daesh), outlawed in Russia and many other countries.