05:13 GMT +313 March 2017
    View of the Tehran, Iran

    Iran Refutes Media Allegations on Plans to Set Military Base in Syria

    Middle East
    IRGC Deputy Commander for political affairs Brig. Gen. Rasul Sanayee Rad claims that Tehran is not planning to establish a military base in the Syrian province of Latakia.

    TEHRAN (Sputnik) — Tehran is not planning to establish a military base in the Syrian province of Latakia despite media allegations, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander for political affairs Brig. Gen. Rasul Sanayee Rad said Monday.

    On Sunday, Breitbart News online outlet reported that Tehran was close to reaching an agreement with Syrian President Bashar Assad on establishing its naval base in Syrian Latakia as a payment for Iranian support during the six years of the civil war.

    "Our presence in Syria consists in the presence of military advisers at the request of the Syrian government. We do not plan to create a military base in the Syrian province of Latakia. Such an atmosphere is being formed to destabilize the situation in the region and create disagreements between countries," Rad told reporters.

    Iran, Russia and Turkey are guarantor states of the Syrian truce, which was established on December 30. The countries brokered intra-Syrian Astana talks on January 23-24, which gathered Syrian armed opposition and government for the first time and resulted in an agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

      cast235
      Anyways, IF IRAN would have a base in Syria that will be IRAN and Syria problem. Why always the same people attempting to get in the middle of ALL, to hire mercenaries, terrorists to do regime changes.
      they ALSO want Russia OUT of Syria. As in Ukraine. OUT of everywhere. With no influence nor deals nor trade.
      I would sign a mutual protection pact with Russia IF I was IRAN and Syria.
      See how FAST they leave both in peace. Then Russia could open 2 big bases in Iran, to help guard the pass.
