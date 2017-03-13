Syrian Democratic Forces Might Have Foreign Support in Post-War Syria

"The Kurds have no military need to take the city [Raqqa]. They are primarily interested in the territories within the borders of Kurdistan. The very fact of their advance proves that they were guaranteed the opportunity to assert their rights in the subsequent settlement of Syria," the source told Izvestiya newspaper.
The offensive to liberate Daesh Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage, was launched by the SDF on November 5, 2016.
The SDF were formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and are supported by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.
