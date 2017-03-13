Syrian Democratic Forces Might Have Foreign Support in Post-War Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Participation of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance of Kurdish, Arab and other ethnic groups militias in the liberation of Raqqa from Daesh terrorist group proves that the SDF were guaranteed foreign support in solving the fate of post-war Syria, media reported Monday citing a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The Kurds have no military need to take the city [Raqqa]. They are primarily interested in the territories within the borders of Kurdistan. The very fact of their advance proves that they were guaranteed the opportunity to assert their rights in the subsequent settlement of Syria," the source told Izvestiya newspaper.

The offensive to liberate Daesh Syrian stronghold of Raqqa, codenamed Operation Euphrates Rage, was launched by the SDF on November 5, 2016.

The SDF were formed in 2015 as the defense force of northern Syria's de facto autonomous Rojava federation and are supported by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition.