Libyan Authorities Deny Reports on Russian Private Military Companies Contracts

© REUTERS/ Hani Amara Daesh Attempting Regrouping in Libya - US African Command Head

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) — Libya has no contracts with Russian private military companies, commander of the operational headquarters of the Libyan Air Force Brig. Gen. Mohammed Manfour told Sputnik.

On Friday, Reuters news agency reported that Russian firm RSB-group has completed a task of removing mines from an industrial facility near the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

"Any agreements or meetings with the Russian side are official and pass through the government of the Russian Federation and the command of the Libyan army," Manfour said.

Libya has been in a state of turmoil since 2011, when a civil war began in the country and its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. In December 2015, Libya’s rival governments — the Council of Deputies based in Tobruk and the Tripoli-based General National Congress — agreed to create the Government of National Accord (GNA), to form the Presidency Council and to end the political impasse.

Last year, Russia was twice visited by Libyan National Army General Khalifa Haftar, whose troops support the Tobruk administration.