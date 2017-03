© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Syria Urges UN Chief, Security Council to Condemn Twin Terror Attack in Damascus

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack. The ministry also formed a special investigation commission to probe the attack in Damascus.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.

"The Secretary-General condemns the terrorist bombings in the Syrian capital of Damascus yesterday… Those responsible for the bombings, and anyone carrying out attacks against civilians, must be held accountable," Haq said.