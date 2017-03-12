Germany Condemns Deadly Twin Bombing in Syria's Damascus - Foreign Ministry

BERLIN (Sputnik) — On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

"We strongly condemn the terror attack at the Shia pilgrim sight in Damascus. As a result this coward attack, dozens of people who were going to hold peacefully a religious ceremony were killed and injured. Such actions demonstrate inhumanity of terrorists. This tragic event also indicates the immediate need for political settlement in Syria," the statement read.

After the attack, the Syrian Interior Ministry formed a special investigation commission to probe the attack in Damascus.

The Tahrir al Sham militant group, which was organized at the initiative of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, outlawed in Russia), is said to have claimed responsibility for the attack.