Syria Urges UN Chief, Security Council to Condemn Twin Terror Attack in Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, two blasts occurred near Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus. Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Shaar confirmed that at least 40 people were killed and 120 injured as a result of the attack.

"France strongly condemns the Damascus attack, which led to almost 60 people dead on March 11," the ministry’s statement read.

Paris also urged observance of the ceasefire in Syria and expressed concern about the risk of possible forced displacement of people.

"It is more urgent than ever before to respect the ceasefire regime in Syria and to silence weapons. France calls on the truce guarantors, particularly Russia and Iran, which will meet in Astana the next week, to exert pressure on the parties to ensure that the ceasefire is fully respected," the statement read.

The Syrian Interior Ministry has formed a special investigation commission to probe the attack in Damascus. None of the terrorist groups operating in Syria has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.