Insider Attack Leaves 8 Policemen Dead in Southern Afghan Province

The Khaama news outlet reported citing provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Sayal that the attackers managed to escape while stealing several weapons on Friday.
Sayal added that it remained unclear whether the attackers had links to militant groups.
On February 28, a similar attack took place in country's southern province of Helmand where 11 policemen were also shot dead by their colleague.
Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the IS terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia.
