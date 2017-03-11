Turkey Eliminates Four PKK Militants in Country's Southeast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish security forces killed four members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in ongoing special operations in the country’s southeastern Hakkari province, local media reported Saturday, citing the Turkish General Staff.

According to the Anadolu news agency, four PKK militants killed were found in one of the caves in the region.

Security forces also destroyed two weapon pits during the operation, the agency reported.

The PKK is outlawed in Turkey as a terrorist organization. Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members, prompting the Turkish authorities to launch a military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions.