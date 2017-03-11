Russia Registers Seven Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce registered seven violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 7 violations over the past 24 hours in Damascus [4], Latakia [1], and Hama [2] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The reconciliation center added that the Turkish side had registered 11 violations: three in Aleppo, three in Damascus, two in Daraa, two in Hama and one in Homs provinces.

According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm any cases registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.