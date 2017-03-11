Twin Blast Near Damascus Cemetery Allegedly Targets Shia Pilgrims

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Twin Blasts in Damascus Kill About 40 Iraqis, Wound 120

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The eyewitness said that, shortly before the incident, they saw buses carrying Shia pilgrims approaching the territory of the Bab al-Saghir cemetery, where several prominent religious figures are buried. The eyewitness suggested that the attack might have been directed against the pilgrims.

A Syrian security source told Sputnik that at least 33 people were killed and over 100 injured in the blasts that occurred near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery earlier in the day. Most of those injured have been hospitalized and are undergoing treatment, the source said.

Lebanese media reported that at least 40 people were killed in the attack.