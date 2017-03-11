Register
    Syrian ambulance

    Twin Blasts at Damascus Graveyard Kill at Least 30

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Middle East
    Two explosions have killed at least 30 people near a cemetery in Bab Mousalla district of the Syrian capital on Saturday.

    The blasts occurred near the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in the Old City. The Syrian authorities classified the explosions as a terrorist attack, according to SANA news agency. Iran's Press TV said the death toll has climbed to 40. Over 100 people were wounded.

    A Syrian security source told Sputnik most of the wounded persons had been hospitalized and were undergoing treatment. Some messages suggested the blasts targeted a number of Shiite pilgrims from Iraq.

    The Bab al-Saghir is an important Shiite site as it contains the remains of those killed in the Battle of Karbala between the Umayyads and supporters of Husayn ibn Ali, the third Shiite imam.

    Men and relatives gather to attend funeral prayers for victims killed in a suicide blast at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, during a funeral in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province
    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    Pakistan Armed Forces Killed Over 100 Militants in 24 Hours Since Shrine Attack
    Al-Manar TV said the explosions were carried out by suicide bombers.

    On Friday, militants fired a rocket at Damascus. It inflicted damage on infrastructure.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

