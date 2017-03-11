Damascus Didn't Consent to US Military Presence in Manbij - Bashar Assad

Moreover, Damascus did not consent to the US military presence in the area of Manbij city, President Assad added.
"No, no, we didn't. Any foreign troops coming to Syria without our invitation or consultation or permission, they are invaders, whether they are American, Turkish, or any other one. And we don't think this is going to help," Assad said in an interview with Chinese Phoenix Television, published by the SANA news agency, in response to a question on where the Syrian government gave a green light to the deployment.
"We have made visible actions in deploying US forces as part of the coalition in and around Manbij to reassure and deter, and that is to deter parties from attacking any other parties other than ISIS [Daesh] itself," Davis told reporters.
There is no room yet for cooperation between the United States and Syria, despite common task in fighting terrorism, Syrian President Bashar Assad emphasized.
"Yeah, in theory, yes, but practically, not yet, because there’s no link between Syria and the United States on the formal level. Even their raids against ISIS that I just mentioned, which are only a few raids, happened without the cooperation or the consultation with the Syrian Army or the Syrian government which is illegal as we always say. So, theoretically we share those goals, but particularly, not yet," Assad said in an interview with Chinese Phoenix Television, published by the SANA news agency.
The president also noted that the only serious force that effectively fights against Daesh in Syria is Russia.
Geneva Peace Talks
Speaking about the latest round of Geneva peace talks, Bashar Assad said that the Syrian government did not expect the negotiations to produce any results but considers the meeting to be a first step in the right direction.
"We didn't expect Geneva to produce anything, but it’s a step, and it’s going to be a long way, and you may have other rounds, whether in Geneva or in Astana," Assad said in an interview with Chinese Phoenix Television, published by the SANA news agency.
"We went to that meeting because we think any kind of dialogue could be a good step toward the solution, because even those people who are terrorists or belonging to the terrorists or to other countries, they may change their mind and go back to their normality by going back to being real Syrians," the president said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete No matter what Trump said at his inauguration, US's policy of interfering everywhere according to their "full spectrum dominance", remain. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Hope Syria vehemently calls out this US intrusion, at the UNSC. It'll be interesting to see how the Trump team try to justify US presence in Manbij. And I still don't know how come Turkish forces were fighting in Al Bab and are still ranging across parts of Northern Syria. Did Obama succeed in making Syria a borderless and lawless New Wild West, having first turned substantial sections of of the UN and UNSC into a spineless bunch of craven yes-men?
Mikhas
That said. Russia calls the shots here and nobody else. What US have is just enough to keep a variety of terrorists clients, isis included, afloat.
John Twining