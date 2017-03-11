Register
11 March 2017
    Child eating food being provided by the Syrian Government and Russia humanitarian organisations. Hanano, East Aleppo

    Russia Passes Humanitarian Aid, Including Children's Toys to Over 3,000 Syrians

    Russian servicemen have delivered over 2 metric tons of aid to more than 3,000 Syrian residents in the past 24 hours.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian servicemen have delivered over 2 metric tons of aid to more than 3,000 Syrian residents in the past 24 hours, including presents for children, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation informs.

    "Within [the] last 24 hours, 3,250 citizens have received humanitarian aid," the center said in its daily bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website on Saturday, specifying that the aid was distributed in the course of 7 humanitarian events – six in Aleppo province and one in the province of Hama.

    The total weight of the humanitarian aid was 2.3 tonnes (metric tons).

    "Children have received 50 gifts, office supplies and toys in a school of al-Rukeita in the Hama province," the center added.

    In addition, Russian aircraft delivered over 20 metric tons of UN-provided food to the Deir ez-Zor area.

    Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries to help them survive through continuous fighting between Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups.

      cast235
      Russia have big communities. Ask Chechen to gift toys they will donate. And many other regions and religions would too.
      there could had been 5,000 toys.
      I think that GOV alone shouldn't and extending an extension to corporations will help.
      Ask corporations making cash in Russia.
      They will help , Russia CAN deliver.
      IF Russia doesn't ask and lead IT WON'T HAPPEN.
      ALL Rus organizations too. Ask CIS EEU... SCO, BRICS and others. They would DONATE.
      Use their banners on boxes. As to whom sent it and take reps.
      And place their flags on planes etc delivering. Together with Russian and Syrian.
