MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran would not be able to fully implement the electronic voting plan for the May presidential election due to lack of time, local media reported Friday citing the Iranian Guardian Council spokesman.

Abbasali Kadkhodaei told the Tasnim News Agency that the use of electronic voting machine requires special security arrangements but the time left until the election was too short to introduce it at all polling stations.

The presidential election in Iran, which will coincide with the parliament’s mid-term election and the municipal election, is scheduled for May 19.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to seek reelection for his second term.