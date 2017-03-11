Turkey Kills 7 PKK Militants in Country's Southeast

© AP Photo/ Hussein Malla Turkish Forces Eliminated 90 PKK, PYD Militants in Turkey, Syria Over 7 Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish Armed Forces killed seven members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in ongoing special operations in the country’s southeastern Sirnak province, local media reported Friday, citing the local officials.

According to the Anadolu news agency, PKK militants were killed during an air-backed operation in Uludere region.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members.