Jabhat Fatah al Sham Terrorists Shell Syria’s Daraa Leaving 2 People Killed

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Syrian Army Pushes Militants Out of Daraa City Districts

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – The rocket shells hit the neighborhoods of al-Sahari, al-Matar and al-Dahia, the SANA news agency reported.

There was a young woman among the victims of the attack and a child among the injured. The shelling also caused damages to residential houses and the city’s infrastructure.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations such as Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.