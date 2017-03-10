Peshmerga Confirm Plans for Iraqi Army Overhaul Don't Involve Kurdistan Forces

© AFP 2017/ Mohammed SAWAF Iraqi Forces Liberate Amle District in West Mosul From Daesh

Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider Al-Abadi's recent comments in support of legislation that would give some militia groups official affiliation with the Iraqi army is a separate issue that doesn't affect the Peshmerga, Jibar Yawir, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan regional government 's Peshmerga Ministry, told Sputnik.

Yawir said the Peshmerga, the military force of the autonomous region Iraqi Kurdistan, will continue to operate independently because Article 121 of the Iraqi constitution allows autonomous regions to have their own security and police forces.

He added that Al-Abadi had in mind illegal militias which obey various political or religious groups.

Abdel Sitar al Jamili, Secretary-General of the Nasserist Socialist Vanguard Party, told Sputnik that the creation of a single Iraqi armed force has been brought up regularly since the US invasion of Iraq.

© Sputnik/ HİKMET DURGUN Kurds' Peshmerga Clash With Yazidi Militia in Western Iraq

The creation of a single fighting force independent of religious or political allegiances is important for the future of Iraq after Daesh is defeated and problems between Iraqi groups and political forces come to the fore again, Jamili said.

He added that his party welcomes the initiative, which he said would correct the mistakes made in recent years regarding the mismanagement of the army.

In November, the Iraqi parliament passed a law which would allow armed factions operating under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Units, a largely Shiite collection of militias, to become an official security body affiliated with the Iraqi armed forces.

However, Al Monitor reported that the law has not been enacted amid discontent from opponents such as the Sunni Union of Nationalist Forces (SUNF).

On Friday, it was reported that the Iraqi army has liberated the Amle district in southwestern Mosul from Daesh militants. The army’s 92nd Brigade has also repelled an attack on the Tal Afar military airport, Al-Masdar online outlet reported.