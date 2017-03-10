Register
    Iraqi soldiers (File)

    Peshmerga Confirm Plans for Iraqi Army Overhaul Don't Involve Kurdistan Forces

    An Iraqi government proposal to allow armed militias to become officially affiliated with the Iraqi armed forces does not concern the Peshmerga, whose independence is guaranteed by the constitution, Jibar Yawir, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan regional government's Peshmerga Ministry, told Sputnik.

    Iraqi government forces supported by fighters from the Abbas Brigade, which fight under the umbrella of the Shiite popular mobilisation units, advance in village of Badush, some 15 kilometres northwest of Mosul, during the ongoing battle to retake the city's west from Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on March 8, 2017
    Iraqi Forces Liberate Amle District in West Mosul From Daesh
    Iraqi Prime Minister Dr. Haider Al-Abadi's recent comments in support of legislation that would give some militia groups official affiliation with the Iraqi army is a separate issue that doesn't affect the Peshmerga, Jibar Yawir, Secretary-General of the Kurdistan regional government's Peshmerga Ministry, told Sputnik.

    Yawir said the Peshmerga, the military force of the autonomous region Iraqi Kurdistan, will continue to operate independently because Article 121 of the Iraqi constitution allows autonomous regions to have their own security and police forces. 

    He added that Al-Abadi had in mind illegal militias which obey various political or religious groups.

    Abdel Sitar al Jamili, Secretary-General of the Nasserist Socialist Vanguard Party, told Sputnik that the creation of a single Iraqi armed force has been brought up regularly since the US invasion of Iraq

    Peshmerga forces near
    Kurds' Peshmerga Clash With Yazidi Militia in Western Iraq
    The creation of a single fighting force independent of religious or political allegiances is important for the future of Iraq after Daesh is defeated and problems between Iraqi groups and political forces come to the fore again, Jamili said.

    He added that his party welcomes the initiative, which he said would correct the mistakes made in recent years regarding the mismanagement of the army.

    In November, the Iraqi parliament passed a law which would allow armed factions operating under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Units, a largely Shiite collection of militias, to become an official security body affiliated with the Iraqi armed forces.

    However, Al Monitor reported that the law has not been enacted amid discontent from opponents such as the Sunni Union of Nationalist Forces (SUNF). 

    On Friday, it was reported that the Iraqi army has liberated the Amle district in southwestern Mosul from Daesh militants. The army’s 92nd Brigade has also repelled an attack on the Tal Afar military airport, Al-Masdar online outlet reported.

