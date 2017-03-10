Clashes Between Lebanese, Palestinian Armed Groups Occur in Beirut Suburbs

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — A street brawl in Beirut’s southern suburbs has turned into an armed clash between members of a Palestinian armed group and militants from one of the Lebanese clans on Friday, a source in one of the conflicting groups told Sputnik.

"Members of Palestinian gangs from Borj El Brajneh camp initiated a real armed clash near their camp in the southern suburbs [of Beirut]. The sides [to the conflict] started to use firearms, grenades and RPGs. The clashes continue," the source said.

© AFP 2017/ RAMZI HAIDAR Child Killed, One Person Injured During Clashes in Palestinian Camp in Lebanon

Several entries to the city’s southern suburbs have been blocked due to the clashes, which resulted in long traffic jams on a highway leading from an airport to the city, according to another source.

The Borj El Brajneh camp was established in 1948 by the League of Red Cross Societies to accommodate Palestinian refugees from the present day northern Israel. Syrian crisis has dramatically increased its population, significantly worsening the living conditions.

According to the European Commission, Lebanon is hosting nearly 45,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 422,000 refugees from Palestine. The country has the highest per-capita concentration of refugees worldwide.