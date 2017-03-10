Iraqi Forces Liberate Amle District in West Mosul From Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iraqi army freed the Amle district in southwestern Mosul from militants of the Islamic State (the ISIL or Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia), local media reported Friday.

The army’s 92nd Brigade has also repelled an attack on the Tal Afar military airport, Al-Masdar online outlet reported.

The operation to recapture Mosul, the key stronghold of the Daesh in Iraq, began in October 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas.

Approximately 225,000 people were displaced in the area due to the ongoing clashes, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).