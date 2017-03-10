Russia Registers 8 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

© REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh Number of Groups Adhering to Syria Ceasefire Increases to 135 - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered eight violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 8 violations over the past 24 hours in Damascus [3], Latakia [2], and Hama [3] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 22 violations: five in Damascus, seven in Aleppo, four in Idlib, two in Homs, one in Hama, and three in Daraa provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only one violation registered by Turkey.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

