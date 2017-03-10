US Makes No Decision Yet on Deploying More Troops to Kuwait to Defeat Daesh

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, media reported that the administration of President Donald Trump is considering deploying some 1,000 troops to Kuwait to serve as a reserve force and help boost operations against Daesh (outlawed in Russia).

"There have been no decisions to deploy any additional troops," Sherwood said when asked about the potential deployment of additional US troops to Kuwait. "We have a number of options under consideration as we look for ways to accelerate the defeat of ISIS [Daesh]."

The US-led coalition of 68 nations started to carry out airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in 2014.