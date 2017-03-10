US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Headquarters Near Raqqa

© REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Strikes Against Daesh in Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria conducted 32 strikes consisting of 104 engagements against the Russian-outlawed terror group Islamic State on Thursday, and destroyed the terrorists’ headquarters near Raqqa in Syria, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Ar Raqqah, 13 strikes engaged eight Daesh tactical units; destroyed four vehicles, a fighting position, a tactical vehicle, an Daesh headquarters and a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device] factory; and damaged three supply routes," the release stated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US media reported that Marines belonging to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit had arrived in Syria to establish an outpost in support of the operation to liberate Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital.

Six further strikes near Deir ez-Zor on Thursday destroyed five barges, four well heads, a weapons factory and damaged a building held by the terrorists, according to the release.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 13 strikes consisting of 70 engagements. The strikes near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Sinjar and Tal Afar engaged Islamic State’s tactical units, destroying vehicles, fighting positions and a weapons storage facility, among other targets.

Near Mosul, six strikes destroyed 11 vehicles, five car bombs, two watercraft, and an anti-air artillery system, damaged 15 supply routes, and suppressed 10 mortar teams, while also destroying other targets.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

