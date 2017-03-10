Russia 'Fully Shares Deep Concern' Over Alleged Use of Chemical Weapons in Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 3, media reported that chemical weapons had been used during a fight between the Daesh terror group and Iraqi troops in East Mosul. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), 12 patients were referred to hospital showing symptoms consistent with exposure to a toxic chemical agent. The number has since risen to 15.

"The Russian Federation fully shares the deep concern of the OPCW and the UN over the use of chemical weapons in Iraq's Mosul," Zakharova said.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.

Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

On Thursday, the Iraqi ambassador to Russia said that chemical weapons use could be "on a very narrow scale" but clarified that "Daesh has no chemical weapons, as far as the Iraqi government knows."