Syrian Troops Reach Euphrates Bank for First Time in 4 Years - Russian Military

"For the first time in four years, government forces have managed to reach the bank of the Euphrates River east of Khafsah. Fifteen kilometers of coastline is under their control," Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, the chief of the Russian General Staff Main Operational Directorate, said.

He said the Syrian Army continues advancing east of Palmyra and extending the security zone to its north and south a week after liberating the city from terrorists.

"After taking control of the city of Palmyra, the Syrian government troops continue their offensive east of the city and, capturing dominant heights, extend the security zone to the north and south," Rudskoi said.