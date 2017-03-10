Register
11:50 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iraqi Air Force helicopters

    Syrian MP Confirms Damascus' Approval for Cross-Border Iraqi Airstrikes on Daesh

    © REUTERS/ Thaier al-Sudani
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (149)
    0 17420

    The Syrian government has approved Iraqi jets pursuing Daesh terrorists across the Syrian border, a lawmaker from the ruling Arab Socialist Baath Party said Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi claimed Syrian President Bashar Assad had approved Iraqi airstrikes against Daesh on Syrian soil. Several airstrikes has already been carried out in late February in response to a deadly car bombing in Baghdad.

    "Our countries are facing a common threat. Both Iraq and Syria are fighting Daesh extremists. We have been coordinating our anti-terrorist efforts for years. And such statements would not be made if Damascus hadn't approved Iraqi aviation taking part in operations over Syrian territory. I expect that Syrian planes may also start pursuing the militants in Iraq near the Syrian border," Sadji Taama told the Izvestia newspaper.

    Syrian Army. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Retakes Kashish Military Airport East of Aleppo From Daesh
    The cross-border pursuit is necessary due to militants fleeing Iraq's besieged Mosul and heading toward Deir ez-Zor in Syria, according to the member of the parliament.

    The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (149)

    Related:

    Syrian Jets Eliminate Over 40 Daesh, al-Nusra Front Militants Near Hama
    Daesh Terrorists Shell Syrian City of Deir ez-Zor Wounding Dozens of Children
    Some Daesh Leaders Abandon Syria’s Raqqa Ahead of Upcoming Offensive
    Daesh's 'Morale is Very Low': Iraq Looks to Liberate Mosul in Nearest Future
    Syrian Democratic Forces Flush Daesh Out of Menxer Hill Near Raqqa
    Tags:
    airstrike, The Syrian war, Daesh, Iraqi Air Force, Sadji Taama, Syria, Iraq, Deir Ez-Zor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok