Syrian MP Confirms Damascus' Approval for Cross-Border Iraqi Airstrikes on Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi claimed Syrian President Bashar Assad had approved Iraqi airstrikes against Daesh on Syrian soil. Several airstrikes has already been carried out in late February in response to a deadly car bombing in Baghdad.

"Our countries are facing a common threat. Both Iraq and Syria are fighting Daesh extremists. We have been coordinating our anti-terrorist efforts for years. And such statements would not be made if Damascus hadn't approved Iraqi aviation taking part in operations over Syrian territory. I expect that Syrian planes may also start pursuing the militants in Iraq near the Syrian border," Sadji Taama told the Izvestia newspaper.

The cross-border pursuit is necessary due to militants fleeing Iraq's besieged Mosul and heading toward Deir ez-Zor in Syria, according to the member of the parliament.

The city of Mosul has been occupied by Daesh, outlawed in many countries, including Russia, since 2014. The operation to retake it began on October 17, 2016 and resulted in the liberation of Mosul’s eastern part this January, but fighting continues in the city's western areas. The operation to liberate it started on February 19.