Russia Brings Water, Food to Syrian Civilians in Aleppo, Damascus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has delivered food and water to residents of Syria’s Aleppo and Damascus provinces, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has announced.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 9 humanitarian events in the provinces of Aleppo (8) and Damascus (1)," the center said in its daily bulletin posted on the Russian Defense Ministry website on Friday.

According to the statement, Aleppo and Damascus residents received bottled drinking water and food product sets.

A total of 3,400 Syrian citizens received Russian humanitarian aid in the past 24 hours.

"Total weight of humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian population [in the past 24 hours] has reached 12.1 [metric] tons," the Russian reconciliation center said.

In addition, Russian aircraft delivered over 20 tonnes (metric tons) of UN aid to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms.

Russia has been providing Syrian civilians with medical help and regular humanitarian aid deliveries. Residents of Syria are in need of assistance amid continuing fighting between the Syrian government forces and various opposition and terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group.